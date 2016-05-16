TICKETS REFUND POLICY FOR THE 2020 PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

HOW GENERAL ADMISSION STADIUM PASSES AND CAPTAIN'S CLUB TICKETS WILL BE REFUNDED FOR FRIDAY MARCH 13 - SUNDAY MARCH 15

For purchases made through THEPLAYERS.com via Ticketmaster, a refund will be issued automatically from Ticketmaster. Refunds should be received within 7-10 days. To check on the status, visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/h/returns.html or call (800-653-8000).

For General Admission Stadium Passes or Captain's Club purchases made through the phone or the PGA TOUR APP, a refund will be issued automatically. To check on the status of your refund, please fill out the form below. Please note: if you purchased a ticket via a PGA TOUR Sales agent or the PGA TOUR App, Ticketmaster representatives will not be able to provide an update on the status of your refund.

For purchases made through third party purchases (i.e. StubHub, Seat Geek, Vivid Seats, etc.) please reach out to the agency where the ticket was purchased.

Parking passes will receive a refund from ParkMobile. Refund requests can be made by calling (866-330-7275).

Refunds will only be issued to the original purchaser

IF YOU ARE UNABLE TO USE YOUR GENERAL ADMISSION STADIUM PASS OR CAPTAIN'S CLUB TICKET ON THURSDAY MARCH 12, 2020, DUE TO CONCERNS ABOUT THE CORONA VIRUS

For General Admission Stadium Passes and Captain's Club purchases made through the phone or the PGA TOUR APP, visit https://www.theplayers.com/tickets/tickets-refund.html.

If you attended THE PLAYERS on Thursday March 12 and had your ticket scanned, you are not eligible for a refund.

Please submit all requests for refunds for Thursday, March, 12, 2020 by April 15, 2020.

For all other questions, please email ticketsupport@pgatourhq.com .