Frequently Asked Questions

Ticket FAQ

Tickets:

What is a Stadium Pass?

A Stadium Pass is a grounds ticket that grants you general grounds access, as well as entry to open-to-the-public spaces at THE PLAYERS Championship.

Will capacity be limited?

While we will always remain flexible, we are planning for a tournament without capacity restrictions. THE PLAYERS remains committed to ensuring the health and safety of all as we prepare for the 2022 championship and will keep our fans, partners and community apprised of any new developments with health and safety conditions or protocols.

Where do I go to purchase tickets?

THEPLAYERS.com/tickets

Will tickets be sold at Publix, Daily’s, StubHub, etc?

No. Please go to THEPLAYERS.com/tickets to purchase all tickets to the 2022 championship.

Are all tickets mobile?

Yes!

When are tickets available?

Starting November 16, subscribers to THE PLAYERS newsletter will be able to purchase Stadium Passes at the lowest available prices, which are as follows (not including taxes and fees):

Tuesday - $25

Wednesday - $25

Thursday - $75

Friday - $85

Saturday - $85

Sunday - $75

Fans not currently subscribed to THE PLAYERS newsletter must sign up by November 15 at 3 p.m. ET in order to be eligible for these prices. CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP.

Eligible fans will receive an email from THE PLAYERS with more information and instructions on how to purchase. Each guest will be allowed to purchase up to four (4) Stadium Passes per day, per account. NOTE - you must be opted in to all email communications from THE PLAYERS in order to receive this email.

Also starting November 16, several other championship supporters can purchase at these lowest available prices. These eligible supporters include:

Hospitality partners

Registered PLAYERS Volunteers for the 2022 Championship

Ticket buyers from the past three years (2019, 2020, 2021). This excludes Friday, Saturday and Sunday ticketholders from the canceled 2020 Championship. However, you can still be eligible for these lowest available prices by signing up for THE PLAYERS newsletter by November 15 at 3 p.m.

Starting December 1, tickets will be made available to the general public via THEPLAYERS.COM/tickets. Ticket prices may differ from the above prices based on market demand.

Is there a limit to the number of days I can attend?

No. Depending on overall ticket availability, you can purchase tickets for each day of the tournament, Tuesday, March 8, through Sunday, March 13.

Is there a limit to the number of tickets I can purchase?

Starting November 16, when THE PLAYERS Stadium Passes are available at the lowest available prices, you can purchase up to four (4) Stadium Passes per day, per account.

Starting December 1, when tickets are available to the general public, each guest will be allowed to purchase up to eight (8) tickets per day, per transaction.

What is the Youth Ticket policy?

Up to two (2) youth, ages 15 and under, will be admitted free with a ticketed adult, Tuesday - Sunday. All youth ages six and older must have a ticket in order to access hospitality venues.

Are there complimentary and/or discounted tickets for military and veterans?

Yes.

As part of its longstanding commitment to honoring and supporting military, veterans and dependents, THE PLAYERS will have a ticket allotment for military and veterans. These tickets will be available by February 2022, as THE PLAYERS will debut a new, streamlined verification and transaction experience specifically for military and veterans.

Complimentary admission will be provided to active duty, retired, reserve and National Guard members and one dependent on Tuesday, March 8, and Wednesday, March 9, and one competition day (Thursday, March 10, to Sunday, March 13), while supplies last. Valid identification and credentials are required.

Veterans with valid identification will be able to purchase up to two (2) discounted Stadium Passes on Tuesday, March 8, and Wednesday, March 9, as well as one competition day (Thursday, March 10, to Sunday, March 13), while supplies last.

Stay tuned for an exact military and veteran ticket launch date!

Will there be a Military Appreciation Day Ceremony and Concert?

Yes. 2022 Military Appreciation Day (March 8) plans include a flyover as well as a ceremony and concert hosted on the 17th hole. Artist details will be announced soon, so stay tuned!

Will there be a Patriots’ Outpost?

Yes. Military members and veterans with valid identification will have access to the Patriots’ Outpost, a hospitality space that is returning in 2022 as an open-air venue with an outdoor patio, providing attendees unobstructed views of the tournament action, scenic views of the 16th hole and complimentary snacks and drinks.

Can I purchase an upgraded ticket?

Yes, several types of upgraded tickets are still available. Please visit our hospitality page for more information: CLICK HERE

Will the gate entrances remain the same as last year?

Yes, fans will enter the tournament through the same general spectator entrance, the Nicklaus Entry (off CR 210), that has been used in years past.

Where is Will Call?

Will Call is located in the parking lot of the “Tournament Plaza” near Larrys Giant Subs. The address is: 830 A1A N Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

Is there going to be a Chip In For Youth Program?

THE PLAYERS has reformatted its “Chip in For Youth” program and in the coming weeks will announce full details for the “Chip in For Charity” program that launches on December 15 and will encourage the community to purchase tickets to THE PLAYERS to support local nonprofits that fall within one of THE PLAYERS’ charitable pillars: youth services, education, character development, health, wellness and sports and military support. Participating organizations will receive $40 from every competition round ticket purchased in their name under the program (Thursday through Sunday), while supplies last. Registration for charities who wish to participate opens on December 1. Visit www.theplayerschipinforcharity.com for more information.

Will the Birdies For Charity Program be returning?

Yes; Birdies for Charity is returning for the 2022 PLAYERS! Charities can earn unlimited funds by participating in this program, and they also are eligible to receive additional funds from a bonus pool. Registration opens on December 1 and the program launches on December 15. More info can be found here: http://birdiesforcharity.playerschampionship.com/

Who can I contact if I have more questions about the ticket process?

Please email ticketsupport@pgatourhq.com or call 800-404-7887

Parking

Is parking included in my ticket purchase?

No. You have to purchase a parking pass separately HERE.

Where do I purchase parking?

CLICK HERE



Can I purchase parking on-site?

No; all parking passes must be purchased in advance.

How much is parking?

Tuesday and Wednesday: $15 plus tax

Thursday-Sunday: $40 plus tax

Will there be free carpool parking?

No; ‘four or more for free’ carpool vouchers are not available in 2022.

Can I still use rideshare services to get to THE PLAYERS?

Yes. Rideshare is available and will drop off and pick up at the Couples entry off ATP Boulevard, a short walk from the 15th hole.

Health and Safety:

Please visit www.pgatour.com/knowbeforeyougo for the fan safety guide that is in effect at all PGA TOUR events.