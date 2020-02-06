Rules and Guidelines

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
THE PLAYERS PRIDE stands for showing personal responsibility when enjoying the best fan experience in golf. We ask that all attendees help deliver a Showcase of Excellence by keeping the course beautiful, clean and safe.
Have fun, enjoy our great championship and witness history, but remember to show the same respect to those around you as the players show each other. Please review the following guidelines:
Mobile Device Policy Spectator Mobile Device Policy for PGA TOUR Tournaments:
Please see the back of your ticket for complete terms.*
Alcohol Policy Strict adherence to alcoholic beverage consumption laws will be enforced on course and in all hospitality areas:
Youth Policy Youth admission makes THE PLAYERS the perfect destination for families, who only need to pay the cost of the tickets for the adults, or even a youth sports team, as the entire team can gain admission with one ticketed adult.
Autograph Zones Autographs are not allowed on course during practice days and tournament competition days.
The autograph zones are marked with signage for fans and players and are also listed on the course map. There is a “kid corner” within the autograph zones designated specifically for youth. These areas allow youth the opportunity to get close to their favorite players for a signature.
Inclement Weather Policy If inclement weather is in the vicinity, spectators will be advised on electronic scoreboards.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
Web.com is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Web.com Tour logo with permission.