  • Cooking with Champions

    THE PLAYERS and TPC Sawgrass serve up unique opportunity for Duval County Public Schools culinary arts students

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 08: Students participate in “Cooking with Champions” at Frank H. Peterson Academies before THE PLAYERS Championship on February 8, 2022 in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 08: Students participate in “Cooking with Champions” at Frank H. Peterson Academies before THE PLAYERS Championship on February 8, 2022 in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
×
Loading...