  • THE PLAYERS Championship invites local nonprofits to submit applications for grant funding

    Applications being accepted from August 17, 2022 until January 15, 2023; grant awards to begin at $25,000

    JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 19: The Players President and Executive Director Jared Rice and the Red Coats pose for a group photo during the surprise donation from THE PLAYERS to UF Health Brain Wellness Program on November 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
