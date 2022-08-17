THE PLAYERS Championship invites local nonprofits to submit applications for grant funding

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – As communities around the country celebrate National Nonprofit Day, THE PLAYERS Championship is joining in these efforts by inviting local nonprofits to submit applications to its grant program. THE PLAYERS grant program is open to nonprofit organizations in Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, and St. Johns counties, and applications are being accepted from today through Sunday, January 15, 2023. Interested organizations must meet the eligibility requirements and other criteria outlined at the following link:

CLICK HERE



Most notably, applicants must provide services aligned with THE PLAYERS key charitable pillars: youth services, education, character development, health, wellness, and sports and military support.

“We are so pleased to open up our grant program and continue to build on our mission of serving the Northeast Florida community we call home,” said Executive Director of THE PLAYERS, Jared Rice. “THE PLAYERS grant program allows us to understand the biggest needs facing citizens in the five-county region and determine how we can best deploy our resources to support those needs. Thanks to ongoing support from our Proud Partners, more than 2,000 volunteers and our loyal fans and community sponsors, we are in a great position to be able to provide significant funds back to the charities in this community who are positively impacting lives every day.”

THE PLAYERS 2023 will be held March 7-12. More information about THE PLAYERS’ charitable efforts can be found at THEPLAYERS.com/charity.

Fast facts about THE PLAYERS’ grant program:

Application deadline: January 15, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. EST

Link to apply: CLICK HERE

Eligibility & Criteria: For complete guidelines, please CLICK HERE

Hold a current tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code;

Government entities (law enforcement or fire departments) with a funding request to serve the public

Educational institutions (K-12 public, private, charter schools, and colleges and universities)

Operate and serve citizens in the five-county area of Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, and St. Johns counties o Provide services aligned with THE PLAYERS' priority focus areas - Youth Services; Education; Character Development; Health, Wellness and sports; Military Support

Have been in operation with sound fiscal management practices and operations for a minimum of five years