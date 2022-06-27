THE PLAYERS Championship launches 2022 Red Coats Grants program

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – From June 28 to August 5, THE PLAYERS Championship will accept applications for its Red Coats Grants, a program that awards funding to local nonprofit organizations who lead programs and initiatives focused on improving the quality of life for Northeast Florida’s residents. Grant awards for the 2022 program will range from $2,000 to $12,500.

The Red Coats is a committee of past tournament chairpersons who served on THE PLAYERS’ volunteer leadership team and oversaw the entire volunteer team and program. Each year, approximately 2,000 volunteers support all facets of the championship. The Red Coats are responsible for leading all volunteer divisions and committees, working closely with the tournament team on a year-round basis to prepare and deliver a successful championship.

“The entire team of past volunteer chairpersons is so excited to continue the Red Coats Grants again this year,” said Murray Beard, Captain of the Red Coats and Chairman of the 2000 PLAYERS Championship. “We look forward to this program because it truly allows us to develop a deep understanding of the biggest areas of need in our community and support organizations across the entire five-county area who are driving positive change every single day. We can’t wait to review the applications and determine how we can best support the community that is our home, and the permanent home of our championship.”

“THE PLAYERS Championship’s charitable impact on this community wouldn’t be possible without our volunteers, and in turn, the success of our volunteer program wouldn’t be possible without the Red and Blue Coats,” said Jared Rice, Executive Director of THE PLAYERS. “The Red Coats Grants program is an opportunity for our past chairpersons to play a continued role in positively impacting lives in our backyard while carrying on our core mission: serving and supporting our community.”

THE PLAYERS 2023 will be held March 7-12. Registration for volunteers will open this fall. More information about the volunteer experience can be found at THEPLAYERS.com/volunteer. More information about THE PLAYERS’ charitable efforts can be found at THEPLAYERS.com/charity.

Fast facts about the 2022 Red Coats Grants program: