Bowles named THE PLAYERS 2023 Tournament Chairman, Renstrom joins volunteer leadership team as newest Vice-Chair

Laura Renstrom

Renstrom, a Northeast Florida native, began volunteering at THE PLAYERS as a child, first as a runner on the practice grounds and later as a standard bearer. THE PLAYERS 2023 will mark Renstrom’s 15th year as a volunteer.

Prior to being named Vice Chair, Renstrom held leadership positions on the apparel, benefactor, standard bearers, tournament support and volunteer off-site shuttle committees. As the newest Vice Chair, Renstrom will oversee the Volunteer Services division, which supervises apparel, credentials, concessions, office and volunteer personnel, photography, recognition, supplies, volunteer information, offsite shuttle and volunteer transportation.

Renstrom graduated from Nease High School and then received several degrees from the University of Florida – Bachelor of Music in piano performance, Master of Science in business management and Juris Doctor from the Levin College of Law. In 2013, she was inducted into the University of Florida Hall of Fame.

Renstrom currently works as a trial lawyer in Holland & Knight's Jacksonville office. She has been recognized as a Woman of Influence and 40 under 40 honoree by the Jacksonville Business Journal, as well as a 2022 First Coast Women in Law honoree by Attorney at Law Magazine, among other accolades. In addition to her involvement with THE PLAYERS, Renstrom has also served on the Board of Directors for Sanctuary on 8th Street as well as Vice President of the Jacksonville Chapter of the Federal Bar Association. Laura and her husband Nathan have two children, Parker (3) and Caroline (1), and live in Mandarin.

“I am incredibly honored to be selected as a Vice Chair at THE PLAYERS,” said Renstrom. “This tournament holds a special place in my heart as I have been a volunteer at THE PLAYERS since I was a child, I was born and raised here in Jacksonville, and I have directly seen the community impact that this tournament makes on Northeast Florida. Getting to serve on the leadership team has been a lifelong dream, and I’m honored to work with thousands of dedicated volunteers and the hardworking team of staff to ensure that the tournament grows and improves each year.”

THE PLAYERS 2023 is March 7-12, 2023. Volunteer registration is slated to open in the fall. Please visit THEPLAYERS.com/volunteer for more information.