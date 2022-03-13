Gates open at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, March 14, at THE PLAYERS

Tournament entry gates at THE PLAYERS Championship on Monday, March 14, will open at 8:00 a.m.

All Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday Stadium Passes and hospitality tickets will be valid for entry on Monday, March 14, for grounds access only . Guests must present their Thursday through Sunday mobile ticket for valid scan.

NOTE: There are no Monday tickets for sale. Any Thursday through Sunday ticket will be given access for Monday, even if the ticket was already used. THE PLAYERS’ youth policy still applies to these ticketholders, where up to two (2) youth aged 15 and under get in free with a ticketed adult.

Complimentary parking will be available in the general lot off CR 210 ( 5360 Palm Valley Road ) on Monday, March 14, subject to conditions and capacity limitations. The general lot is located in front of the tournament’s main entrance, the Nicklaus entry gate. Guests must present a valid Thursday through Sunday Stadium Pass or ticket to gain access to the lot on Monday, March 14. Rideshare is an additional transportation option for fans as well.

Please note conditions on the property are wet. All fans should dress accordingly and be mindful of areas where water has accumulated, as well as mounding and hills, which might be slippery in the current conditions.

Please continue to monitor THE PLAYERS’ Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages and THEPLAYERS.com for the latest updates.