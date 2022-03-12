Second-round play to resume at 8:15 a.m. on Sunday; gates open at 8:15 a.m.

Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida – Second-round play at THE PLAYERS Championship was suspended due to darkness on Saturday, March 12. Play will resume at 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, March 13, with tournament entry gates opening at 8:15 a.m. as well.

All Friday Stadium Passes (i.e. grounds tickets) and hospitality tickets that were not used on Saturday, March 12, will be valid for use on Sunday, March 13, for grounds access only. Guests must present their Friday mobile ticket at any of the tournament entry gates for valid scan. THE PLAYERS’ youth policy still applies to these ticketholders, where up to two (2) youth aged 15 and under get in free with a ticketed adult.

Heavy traffic is expected on Sunday as some onsite access roads have been compromised due to the excessive rain this week. Please plan accordingly when traveling to THE PLAYERS and allow for ample time.

Due to general parking lot capacities, THE PLAYERS cannot honor Friday parking passes for Sunday. Visit THEPLAYERS.com for alternate transportation methods. Please continue to monitor THE PLAYERS’ Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages and THEPLAYERS.com for the latest updates.

Tickets and parking are non-refundable. Please see PGA TOUR’s ticket terms and conditions with respect to our refund policy.