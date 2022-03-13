Monday attendance details for THE PLAYERS 2022

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - With competition at THE PLAYERS 2022 set to continue into Monday, March 14, tournament officials have announced that all Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday Stadium Passes and hospitality ticketholders will be valid for entry on Monday, March 14, for grounds access only . Guests must present their Thursday through Sunday mobile ticket at any of the tournament entry gates for valid scan. THE PLAYERS’ youth policy still applies to these ticketholders, where up to two (2) youth aged 15 and under get in free with a ticketed adult.

Complimentary parking will be available in the general lot off CR 210 (5360 Palm Valley Road) on Monday, March 14, subject to conditions and capacity limitations. Guests must present a valid Thursday through Sunday ticket to gain access to the lot on Monday, March 14.

Please note conditions on the property are extremely wet. All fans should dress accordingly and be mindful of areas where water has accumulated, as well as mounding and hills, which might be slippery in the current conditions.

Please continue to monitor THE PLAYERS’ Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages and THEPLAYERS.com for the latest updates.

Tickets and parking are non-refundable. Please see PGA TOUR's ticket terms and conditions with respect to our refund policy.