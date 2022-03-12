First-round play to resume at 12 p.m.; Saturday gates to open at 12 p.m.

Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida – First-round play at THE PLAYERS Championship will resume at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 12. Tournament entry gates will open at 12 p.m. as well.

All Friday Stadium Passes (i.e. grounds tickets), The Deck presented by Michelob ULTRA and all ticketed hospitality venues (all Friday admissions tickets) will be valid for a one-time use on either Saturday, March 12 or Sunday, March 13, for grounds access only. Guests must present their Friday mobile ticket at any of the tournament entry gates for valid scan. THE PLAYERS’ youth policy still applies to these ticketholders, where up to two (2) youth aged 15 and under get in free with a ticketed adult.

Please note conditions on the property are extremely wet. All fans should dress accordingly and be mindful of areas where water has accumulated, as well as mounding and hills, which might be slippery in the current conditions.

Heavy traffic should be expected en route to THE PLAYERS Championship. Due to general parking lot capacities already being reached, THE PLAYERS cannot honor Friday parking passes for either Saturday or Sunday. Visit THEPLAYERS.com for alternate transportation methods. Please continue to monitor THE PLAYERS’ Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages and THEPLAYERS.com for the latest updates.

Tickets and parking are non-refundable. Please see PGA TOUR’s ticket terms and conditions with respect to our refund policy.