THE PLAYERS Championship Ticketing Update

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - Due to course conditions and area thunderstorms, play has been suspended for the remainder of the day on Friday, March 11 at THE PLAYERS Championship.

All Friday Stadium Passes (i.e. grounds tickets) and hospitality tickets will be valid for a one-time use on either Saturday, March 12 or Sunday, March 13, for grounds access only. Guests must present their Friday mobile ticket at any of the tournament entry gates for valid scan. THE PLAYERS’ youth policy still applies to these ticketholders, where up to two (2) youth aged 15 and under get in free with a ticketed adult.

First-round play will resume no earlier than 11 a.m. on Saturday. Tournament entry gates will open no earlier than 11 a.m. on Saturday as well, with exact times still to be determined based on projected inclement weather and course conditions. Please stay tuned for further communication regarding opening times.

Due to general parking lot capacities, THE PLAYERS cannot honor Friday parking passes for either Saturday or Sunday. Visit THEPLAYERS.com for alternate transportation methods. Please continue to monitor THE PLAYERS’ Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages and THEPLAYERS.com for the latest updates.

Tickets and parking are non-refundable. Please see PGA TOUR’s ticket terms and conditions with respect to our refund policy.