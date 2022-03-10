When Loxley met Harold Varner III

As a home-schooled seven-year-old boy, the world was Loxley Greensmith’s oyster with regard to P.E. activities. Without hesitation, his enthusiastic choice was golf. Every day, it was to be golf.

Loxley’s mother, Brandy Morgan, could not have been more elated. After all, it gave her son a chance to spend time with her golf-playing father, Gregory Bing.

From the get-go, Loxley was filled with optimism about the time to play golf with his grandfather. Not long after the charismatic whippersnapper got into the swing of things that first day, though, things hit a rough patch.

“He started experiencing some back pain,” Morgan said. “At the time, I was a pediatric nurse, so I felt like maybe it was to be expected. He had just started playing golf, so I figured using his muscles in new ways caused it.”

Bing supported his daughter’s theory – at first.

“That first day, after swinging a club for a while, he did start complaining about back pain,” Bing said. “The next lesson, after just a few swings, Loxley dropped his club to the ground. He said his back hurt so bad he couldn’t do it anymore. He just walked away.”

The more Morgan thought about it, the more she worried it was something other than his muscles being used in new ways.

“It would’ve been one thing if he was 48 years old, but for an eight-year-old to be having issues is something I was concerned about,” Loxley’s mother said. “My mind went straight to worst-case scenario.”

When her son’s back pain continued, Morgan took her son to a doctor.

“We started with an ortho, because I figured it was swing related,” she said. “When the x-rays came back normal, they did a complete blood count to check his white blood cell level.”

That night, the doctor called and urged Morgan to bring her son back in right away. His white blood cell count was extremely low.

“The next day, we went in and were told Loxley had leukemia,” she said. “When they finally said the word – leukemia – it was met with anger and sadness, but also some relief. I knew we could make a plan and seek treatment. I knew the type of leukemia he had comes with a great success rate. But, for him to have to go through the procedures, the nausea and chemo was a little much to take in.”

Loxley’s story is among those with happy endings. In fact, when a patient undergoes a final chemo treatment and is in full remission, the patient celebrates by ringing a ceremonial bell. That day for Loxley is scheduled for December 10.