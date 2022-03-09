Optum extends as Proud Partner of THE PLAYERS Championship through 2028

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – The PGA TOUR and THE PLAYERS Championship today announced Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), will extend its commitment as Proud Partner of THE PLAYERS Championship through 2028. THE PLAYERS, featuring the strongest field in golf, will be held at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, March 10-13 with 144 players competing for a record $20 million purse, including defending champion Justin Thomas.

“Since 2015, Optum has been at the forefront of growing the stature of THE PLAYERS while creating a lasting charitable impact for hundreds of non-profits which benefit from this championship,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “Their commitment to health equity and creating better opportunities where communities need it most aligns with our primary mission at the PGA TOUR, and we’re excited to continue this partnership in conjunction with our flagship event.”

Optum will continue to partner with THE PLAYERS Championship and 2019 PLAYERS Champion and Optum Health Ambassador, Rory McIlroy to showcase the importance of helping people live healthier lives and work to improve health equity in the Jacksonville community and beyond.

“At Optum we are grounded in our mission to help the health system work better for everyone, and we continue to be inspired by the important work we can advance across the communities we serve in partnership with THE PLAYERS and the PGA TOUR,” said John Prince, President and Chief Operating Officer, Optum. “We look forward to working together to remove barriers and close gaps in care to make health equity a reality for all people.”

Over the past 40+ years, THE PLAYERS has generated more than $100 million to support non-profit organizations in communities within Northeast Florida, with Optum focusing their commitment to those efforts by supporting First Tee and the Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation Mobile Health Unit.

In partnership with McIlroy, Optum has partnered with the Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation as their charity of the day at THE PLAYERS, funding operations of a mobile health unit which supports free physicals for youth sports participation, COVID response, and other community needs.

“Optum has been a tremendous partner of THE PLAYERS and has demonstrated a concerted effort to bettering the lives of those in Northeast Florida, as well as communities across the country,” said Jared Rice, Executive Director of THE PLAYERS. “As we continue elevating this championship as one of the premier events in sports, their tireless commitment as a Proud Partner has enabled us to achieve exponential growth while creating a first-class experience onsite for our players and fans.”

Optum, Morgan Stanley and Grant Thornton are the Proud Partners of THE PLAYERS.