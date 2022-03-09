  • Optum extends as Proud Partner of THE PLAYERS Championship through 2028

    2019 PLAYERS champion Rory McIlroy continues as Optum Health Ambassador

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a shot on the 18th hole during his practice round prior to THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 08, 2022 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
