Born a Champion: THE PLAYERS Championship crowns Northeast Florida’s newest champions

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – This week, THE PLAYERS Championship welcomes the best professional golfers in the world as they compete for the coveted title of ‘THE PLAYERS Champion.’ On the golf course, only one PGA TOUR player will hoist the Goldman trophy, but beyond the fairways and greens, there are hundreds of new champions being crowned in Northeast Florida hospitals this week, prompting THE PLAYERS to share in this special milestone with them.

All babies born in local hospitals during THE PLAYERS (March 7-13) will receive a special bodysuit, “Born a Champion,” along with a birthday card containing the ABCs of safe sleep practices. New this year, THE PLAYERS collaborated with baby and children’s apparel brand, Carter’s, to design and produce the bodysuits.

“This is one of our team’s favorite community outreach traditions,” said Jared Rice, Executive Director of THE PLAYERS. “THE PLAYERS is honored to celebrate and connect with our community's newest champions in this unique way, and we can’t wait to see what these champions accomplish as they begin this new journey.”

Each week, more than 500 babies are born at local hospitals, prompting THE PLAYERS to work with area hospitals to share in the celebrations. Families at the following hospitals have received bodysuits to share with their newest champions: Ascension St. Vincent's Family Birth Place - Riverside, Southside and Clay County locations; Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville; Baptist Medical Center South; Baptist Medical Center Beaches; Baptist Medical Center Nassau; Wolfson Children's Hospital NICU – South; Wolfson Children's Hospital NICU – Downtown; Flagler Hospital; HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital; UF Health Jacksonville.

Additional youth and family experiences at THE PLAYERS Championship 2022 include:

Youth Ticket policy: Up to two (2) youth, ages 15 and under, will be admitted free with a ticketed adult all week long.

Kids Zone presented by Nemours Children’s Health: Open to all ticketholders, the Kids Zone will have interactive activities and games for kids of all ages, including a special mini-putt event on Saturday, March 12 at 10 a.m. that will give kids and parents an opportunity to meet Nemours’ orthopedic and sports medicine specialists.

Family Suite presented by Wolfson Children’s Hospital: Open to all ticketholders, the Family Suite is an air-conditioned space with private rooms for parents to change diapers and feed babies. Diapers, wipes, hand sanitizers and other necessary products will be provided in the suite, in addition to coloring pages and interactive games.

Notable permitted items:

Strollers: Strollers, small diaper bags, plastic baby bottles, and other essential baby supplies are permitted. The infant must be with the carrier. Items are subject to search.

Reusable cups: THE PLAYERS will allow fans to bring in reusable plastic or metal cups up to 32oz at entries, as long as they are empty.

Bag Policy: Opaque bags measuring 6x6x6 inches and smaller or clear bags 12x6x12 inches and smaller are allowed inside the course grounds.

Outside Food: THE PLAYERS allows fans to bring in a 1-gallon clear, plastic bag of food items wrapped in clear wrap.

More information about THE PLAYERS is available at THEPLAYERS.com.