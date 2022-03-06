THE PLAYERS General Parking Lot has reached capacity on Friday and Saturday

Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. – Tournament officials announced that THE PLAYERS Championship’s general parking lot has reached capacity on Friday and Saturday, but parking passes could still be available on THE PLAYERS’ verified resale site (via THEPLAYERS.com/parking), a fan-to-fan marketplace for fans to buy and sell parking passes and tickets. THE PLAYERS does not control or regulate pricing on the verified resale site.

Fans are reminded to seek alternative transportation: rideshare, downtown shuttles, bike, golf cart and a new, free shuttle service on Friday and Saturday from Palm Valley Academy in Nocatee.

New: Free shuttle service for Nocatee/area residents on Friday and Saturday:

On Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12, THE PLAYERS will run a free shuttle service for Nocatee and area residents to park their golf carts for free (note- only golf carts; no cars or other vehicles) at Palm Valley Academy (700 Bobcat Lane, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32081) and then take a free shuttle to and from THE PLAYERS. The shuttles will run on Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will drop fans off right in front of the main entrance.

Downtown Jacksonville Shuttles:

Shuttles are available from several downtown-area hotels to TPC Sawgrass for THE PLAYERS, Thursday through Sunday of tournament week. Pick Up and Drop Off Locations are as follows:

Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront Hotel (Newnan Street side)

Jacksonville River City Downtown Hotel (at the northwest corner of Water and Hogan Street)

Southbank Hotel at Jacksonville Riverfront (In front of the hotel)

The downtown shuttle program is available to both hotel guests and residents who live in the area to "park and ride," providing a convenient and cost-effective way for fans to get to and from the tournament.

Roundtrip shuttle passes are $20 plus applicable taxes and fees. Shuttle passes must be pre-purchased online at THEPLAYERS.com/parking or via this link. Shuttle riders will also need to select a pick-up time in advance.

Rideshare:

THE PLAYERS has a designated rideshare pickup, and drop-off, location just steps from the Couples Entry off of ATP Tour Boulevard. Rideshare vehicles will be staged outside the Couples Entry during peak exit times. The destination to enter is simply “THE PLAYERS Championship.”

Bike:

THE PLAYERS offers complimentary bike parking during the tournament, from the time entries open until end of play. Spectators can ride their bikes to Gate B located inside the Gates of TPC Sawgrass development off of PGA TOUR Blvd in the back of lot 4E only (110 Championship Way). Bike racks are available free of charge. Bike parking is not available in the general parking lot.

Golf Cart:

THE PLAYERS offers complimentary golf cart parking during the tournament, from the time entries open until end of play. Spectators can ride their bikes to Gate B located inside the Gates of TPC Sawgrass development off of PGA TOUR Blvd in the back of lot 4E only (110 Championship Way). Bike racks are available free of charge. Golf Cart parking is not available in the general parking lot.