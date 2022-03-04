  • THE PLAYERS Championship announces field for 2022

    2022 championship represents 40th playing at TPC Sawgrass

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 14: Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2021 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 14: Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2021 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
×
Loading...