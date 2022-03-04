THE PLAYERS Championship announces field for 2022

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
2022 championship represents 40th playing at TPC Sawgrass
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – THE PLAYERS Championship announced today the field for the 2022 event, which returns to TPC Sawgrass the week of March 8-13.
Harris English, Phil Mickelson, Steve Stricker, and Tiger Woods are the only qualified players to not commit to the championship.
If not otherwise exempt, the winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and the Puerto Rico Open will qualify for THE PLAYERS.
