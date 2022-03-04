THE PLAYERS Championship announces field for 2022

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – THE PLAYERS Championship announced today the field for the 2022 event, which returns to TPC Sawgrass the week of March 8-13.

The 144-player field features representation from 25 countries. Other notes on the field include:

The top 30 players in the FedExCup standings First event of the 2021-22 season with the top 30 in the field

48 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking

109 PGA TOUR winners combining for 423 TOUR titles

123 of the 125 players who qualified for the previous season’s FedExCup Playoffs, the most of any tournament in the FedExCup era

8 PLAYERS Champions and 8 FedExCup Champions

The last man in the field is Taylor Moore (No. 64 in the FedExCup standings through The Honda Classic) and the first alternate is Patrick Rodgers (No. 66).

Harris English, Phil Mickelson, Steve Stricker, and Tiger Woods are the only qualified players to not commit to the championship.

If not otherwise exempt, the winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and the Puerto Rico Open will qualify for THE PLAYERS.