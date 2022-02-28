THE PLAYERS Field Updates: 2019 champion Rory McIlroy

The win was one of three titles McIlroy claimed during the 2019 season, which concluded with him lifting his second career FedExCup title as the PGA TOUR season’s champion.

The 20-time PGA TOUR winner will arrive at TPC Sawgrass having already visited the winner’s circle during the 2021-22 season. He claimed the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT in his season debut in October in his first of two starts before adding a T10 in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.

Currently ranked No. 5 in the Official World Golf Ranking, McIlroy will return to action at this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard before making the short drive north to TPC Sawgrass for THE PLAYERS.

Players have until 5 p.m. ET on Friday, March 4 to commit to the championship.