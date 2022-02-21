THE PLAYERS Field Updates: Thomas, Cantlay, Hovland commit

Patrick Cantlay

It was a summer to remember for Patrick Cantlay, who closed the 2020-21 PGA TOUR season in style with a dramatic victory in the second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs at the BMW Championship and followed it up by claiming the TOUR Championship to become the FedExCup champion. Cantlay’s season concluded with four total victories, and the native Californian was voted PGA TOUR Player of the Year by his peers. With four appearances at THE PLAYERS under his belt, Cantlay has yet to find his stride at TPC Sawgrass, having missed his previous two cuts and recording a T22 in 2017 for his best finish. The 29-year-old is picking up where he left off last season, having already notched four top-10s in five starts in 2021-22.

Viktor Hovland

Arguably one of the brightest rising stars in the game, Viktor Hovland has ascended to as high as No. 3 in the world following his third career PGA TOUR title at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba in November to go along with a win overseas on the DP World Tour in early 2022. The native Norwegian missed the cut in his first official start at THE PLAYERS in 2021 but recorded seven top-5s in what was his second full season on the PGA TOUR. Hovland nabbed his first top-10 on TOUR of the calendar year on Sunday at The Genesis Invitational, where he overcame an opening-round 71 to finish T4.