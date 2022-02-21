  • THE PLAYERS Field Updates: Thomas, Cantlay, Hovland commit

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 14: Justin Thomas of the United States walks on the 17th green during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2021 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
