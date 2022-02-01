THE PLAYERS launches digital ticket program for military members and veterans

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – THE PLAYERS Championship announced today the military and veteran ticket program for the 2022 Championship (March 8-13), featuring several enhancements. New this year, the tickets will be presented by Optum, Morgan Stanley and Grant Thornton, and will include a digital food voucher (details below). All military and veteran tickets will be digital and must be secured in advance through an online verification system, and once the redemption process is complete, tickets can be accessed instantly. Tickets are available while supplies last.

Military ticket offerings for THE PLAYERS 2022:

All active duty, retired, reserve and national guard members verified through the new military identification system and one dependent are provided access to complimentary tickets on Tuesday, March 8, and Wednesday, March 9, as well as one competition day during Thursday, March 10, through Sunday, March 13, while supplies last. Complimentary tickets secured through this verification process will include a $20 digital voucher that can be used at any on-site food vendor for food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Veteran ticket offerings for THE PLAYERS 2022:

Veterans verified through the military identification system and one dependent are provided access to discounted tickets on Tuesday, March 8, and Wednesday, March 9, as well as one competition day during Thursday, March 10, through Sunday, March 13, while supplies last. Discounted tickets secured through this verification process will include a $20 digital voucher that can be used at any on-site food vendor for food and non-alcoholic beverages.

To secure military and veteran tickets, follow these steps:



Visit THEPLAYERS.com/tickets and click CLAIM TICKETS in the Military Admission section. Select your chosen tournament day(s). Verify your military designation using GovX by selecting the link on the checkout page. Once verified, complete the transaction and access your tickets on THE PLAYERS’ digital portal. Add your ticket(s) to your mobile wallet prior to arrival.

“We are really excited to debut this new digital ticket system for military members, veterans and dependents and honor them on-site this year through a weeklong lineup of military appreciation offerings and initiatives,” said Jared Rice, Executive Director of THE PLAYERS. “We have a deep passion and commitment to supporting our military, veterans and their families, especially those who call Northeast Florida home.”

Parking

Parking passes are not included in any ticket purchases. A separate parking pass is required each day of tournament week, Tuesday through Sunday, and must be purchased online in advance via THEPLAYERS.com/parking. Tuesday and Wednesday parking will be $15 per day, plus tax; Thursday through Sunday is $40 per day, plus tax. Parking will not be sold on-site and all parking passes will be digital. Rideshare is also available and will drop off and pick up at the Couples entry off ATP Boulevard, a short walk from the 15th hole.

Other military appreciation offerings and events include:

Military Job Fair – Saturday, March 5

THE PLAYERS, in partnership with the Jacksonville Military Veterans Coalition, will host its 11th annual Military Job Fair. The Military Job Fair is free and open to military personnel, veterans and military spouses and will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Patriots’ Outpost, located on the Stadium Course near the tee at No. 16. Approximately 25 companies with existing job opportunities will be on-hand.

Military Appreciation Day – Tuesday, March 8

The new ceremony start time is 4:30 p.m. on the Island Green 17th hole, immediately followed by a concert performance. Please note - A Tuesday ticket to THE PLAYERS includes access to the ceremony and concert.

Military & Veteran Hospitality – Patriots’ Outpost presented by Optum, Morgan Stanley and Grant Thornton

Throughout tournament week, active duty, retired, reserve, national guard members, veterans and one accompanied dependent (with valid I.D.) will have access to the Patriots’ Outpost presented by Optum, Morgan Stanley and Grant Thornton. An open-air hospitality venue located near the tee at No. 16, the Outpost is reserved exclusively for the military and offers complimentary snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.

PGA TOUR Fan Shop Discounts

On Tuesday, March 8, active duty, retired, reserve, national guard members will receive a 20% discount in the PGA TOUR Fan Shop in the Welcome Experience and the walk-up merchandise location in Sawgrass Square (must have valid military I.D.).

Please refer to the military information page on THE PLAYERS website for a full list of military appreciation offerings and programming at the 2022 championship.