Swing to Make Golf Your Thing

Many may think that the only way to learn how to play the game of golf is by going to a golf course or a country club, but THE PLAYERS Championship wanted its community to know that golf can be enjoyed anywhere, and by anyone.

On Monday, January 17, marking its 50-day countdown to the 2022 championship, THE PLAYERS teamed up with City of Jacksonville and community leaders to host a game of golf baseball at the Clanzel Brown Community Center & Park and announce its plans to bring new golf programming to the park.

Youth from First Tee – North Florida and area schools joined leaders from THE PLAYERS, the City of Jacksonville, local sports teams and organizations for a game of golf baseball, which combines America’s pastime with oversized plastic golf clubs, tennis balls and rubber teeing mats, to introduce golf to new audiences in a fun, non-intimidating way. Area residents and community members also came to watch and enjoy the festivities while enjoying snow cones and listening to music from a local DJ.

Prior to ‘playing ball,’ THE PLAYERS announced a commitment of up to $100,000 to support golf’s integration into the new sports complex that is coming to Clanzel Brown Community Center & Park, part of a recent citywide commitment to park improvement efforts. THE PLAYERS has long been a partner in the northwest community, supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida and First Tee, which provides golf programming to area youth at Brentwood Golf Course, less than 0.3 miles from the park. The First Tee’s proximity to this new complex serves as an additional bridge to help introduce and engage more Jacksonville youth to golf. A nine-hole golf area was previously offered at the Clanzel T. Brown park.

City Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman, whose district includes the Clanzel Brown Park, welcomed all guests and community members and shared why this commitment from THE PLAYERS was important:

“The Clanzel Brown Sports Complex is positioned to have a positive brand, impact, and quality of life for long term social, physical and economic impact. I’m ecstatic about the transformation this targeted site will bring on the corner of Golfair and Moncrief Road. I have been working on this project for over a year, to bring to fruition. The support from THE PLAYERS is the first step to a new beginning…. of CHANCE and HOPE. Unfortunately, residents living in this community have been affected by economic disinvestment, disparities, and broken promises for years. THE PLAYERS symbolizes hope and revitalization that is “deserved” for this historic community.”

Clanzenetta “Mickee” Brown, daughter of the late Clanzel T. Brown, a leader in Jacksonville’s civil rights movement, brought her family to the game to play and cheer on everyone. She also shared a few words about what her father would have to say about the new complex and golf’s inclusion in it:

“One of the hallmarks of what he [Clanzel Brown] stood for was government and private enterprise coming together to make things happen in the community,” said Brown. “Bringing people together that may not ordinarily come together... I think he would be very pleased with it.”

“A key part of our efforts is to grow the game of golf and support opportunities to make it more accessible, welcoming and engaging in all communities,” said Jared Rice, Executive Director of THE PLAYERS. “This complex will ensure that more youth have the chance to learn, play and enjoy the lifelong benefits of this great game.”

For many area youth, those benefits started with a simple swing during a game of golf baseball.

“I didn’t realize there was such a thing like golf baseball,” said Ky-Moni, Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Florida Youth of the Year, and a member at the Clanzel Brown Boys and Girls Club. “I want to try more golf, this was fun.”