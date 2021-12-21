  • Tees the Season for Red Coat Surprises

    FRUIT COVE, FL - DECEMBER 18: The Red Coats of THE PLAYERS Championship present a golf cart to Catholic Charities Bureau during a Camp I Am Special December Day Camp on December 18, 2021 in Fruit Cove, Florida. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
    FRUIT COVE, FL - DECEMBER 18: The Red Coats of THE PLAYERS Championship present a golf cart to Catholic Charities Bureau during a Camp I Am Special December Day Camp on December 18, 2021 in Fruit Cove, Florida. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
×
Loading...