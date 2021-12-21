Tees the Season for Red Coat Surprises

“It’s the calm in our storm.”

Paul Vasiloff and his wife, Vicky, stumbled across the Gabriel House of Care after being referred to Mayo Clinic for an oncology trial to treat Paul’s aggressive form of leukemia.

Little did they know that the Gabriel House of Care would be “a total blessing.”

Gabriel House of Care provides affordable lodging in a “Community of Healing” to adult cancer and transplant patients and their caregivers who come to Jacksonville for life-saving treatments and procedures. Its doors first opened in 2011 and since then has served more than 6,500 patients and their caregivers.

“We’ve been at this for a year now with his journey, and it’s been go, go, go,” said Vicky. “As soon as we walked in [the Gabriel House of Care], it was peaceful."

“It’s easy to get discouraged and down,” Paul shared, “but the people here are able to help each other through that process.”

While sharing a meal with its residents, the Red Coats surprised Gabriel House of Care with a $2,000 grant to support its services and programs, specifically funding to allow patients to stay longer while receiving treatments, support for its Community of Healing programming, which helps patients and caregivers in reducing stress, and lodging for its veteran residents.

“You are so stressed with a potential life-threatening illness like he has...But when you come back here and you get a hug from the staff, you have guests that are now your friends...just the environment is one of peace and nurturement...it’s the biggest gift...it’s the calm in our storm.”