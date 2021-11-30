THE PLAYERS Championship launches Chip In For Charity and Birdies for Charity fundraising programs

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – As communities across the globe celebrate Giving Tuesday, THE PLAYERS Championship announced two charitable programs that will support the fundraising goals of nonprofit organizations in the five-county area (Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, and St. Johns counties). Registration for charities interested in participating in the Chip In For Charity and Birdies for Charity programs begins on Wednesday, December 1, and both programs launch on Wednesday, December 15.

“It’s embedded in our mission statement to serve and support the community where we host this championship, so we are excited to bring back both of these programs that will raise funds for local organizations committed to improving lives throughout Northeast Florida,” said Jared Rice, Executive Director of THE PLAYERS.

Chip In For Charity

THE PLAYERS has reformatted its Chip in For Youth program by expanding the list of local charities eligible to participate to all those who fall within one of THE PLAYERS’ key charitable pillars – youth services, education, character development, health, wellness and sports, and military support. The new program, Chip In For Charity, will allow participating organizations to receive $40 from every competition round ticket (Thursday through Sunday) purchased in their name under the program, while supplies last.

How it works:

Starting December 1, charities interested in participating can register at http://www.theplayerschipinforcharity.com/.

Charities approved to participate will receive a unique ticketing code to distribute to their supporters.

Starting December 15 and running through Friday, February 25, each charity’s supporters can use the unique code to purchase tickets to THE PLAYERS at THEPLAYERS.com/tickets in their name under the program. Note - Each guest will be allowed to purchase up to four (4) Stadium Passes per day, per account.

Birdies for Charity

The Birdies for Charity campaign is returning and will once again give local charities the chance to raise money by inviting fans to make a donation to the charity and guess how many birdies will be made during THE PLAYERS 2022. Upon completion of the championship, the individual who successfully guesses the exact number of birdies (or closest thereto) will be awarded a grand prize of $10,000.

In addition, THE PLAYERS will provide a $150,000 bonus pool, giving eligible charities the chance to receive additional funds. More details are available at http://birdiesforcharity.playerschampionship.com/.

Registration opens on December 1, and charities approved to participate can collect donations from December 15 to Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.

For charities who have additional questions about both programs, please contact Marjorie Dennis, THE PLAYERS’ Community Relations Manager, at marjoriedennis@pgatourhq.com.

Other key items to know: