Tickets to THE PLAYERS Championship available starting November 16

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – Tournament officials announced today that tickets to THE PLAYERS Championship 2022 will be made available starting on November 16 at 10 a.m. ET. The 2022 championship is March 8-13.

Starting November 16, subscribers to THE PLAYERS newsletter (https://www.theplayers.com/newsletter.html) will be able to purchase Stadium Passes at the lowest available prices, which are listed below. Fans not currently subscribed to THE PLAYERS newsletter must sign up by November 15 at 3 p.m. ET in order to be eligible for these prices. Eligible fans will receive an email from THE PLAYERS with more information and instructions on how to purchase. Each guest will be allowed to purchase up to four (4) Stadium Passes per day, per account. Also starting November 16, several other championship supporters can purchase at these prices. Visit THE PLAYERS’ ticket FAQ page for a full list of eligibility.

“We are excited to welcome more fans and guests back to THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass this March,” said Jared Rice, Executive Director of THE PLAYERS. “Our team, along with our Proud Partners, community partners and sponsors, as well as our volunteers, are planning a variety of offerings and experiences that will allow us to continue generating charitable and economic impacts for Northeast Florida. We look forward to producing a 2022 championship that showcases the very best of our sport, organization and community.”

Lowest available prices starting November 16 (not including taxes and fees):

Tuesday - $25

Wednesday - $25

Thursday - $75

Friday - $85

Saturday - $85

Sunday - $75

Starting December 1, tickets will be made available to the general public via THEPLAYERS.COM/tickets. Ticket prices may differ from the above prices based on market demand.

Youth Tickets:

Up to two (2) youth, ages 15 and under, will be admitted free with a ticketed adult all week long. All youth ages six and older must have a ticket in order to access hospitality venues.

Military tickets – complimentary and discounted tickets available by February 2022

As part of its longstanding commitment to honoring and supporting military, veterans and dependents, THE PLAYERS will have a ticket allotment for military and veterans. These tickets will be available by February 2022, as THE PLAYERS will debut a new, streamlined verification and transaction experience specifically for military and veterans.

Complimentary admission will be provided to active duty, retired, reserve and National Guard members and one dependent on Tuesday, March 8, and Wednesday, March 9, and one competition day (Thursday, March 10, to Sunday, March 13), while supplies last. Valid identification and credentials are required.

Veterans with valid identification will be able to purchase up to two (2) discounted Stadium Passes on Tuesday, March 8, and Wednesday, March 9, as well as one competition day (Thursday, March 10, to Sunday, March 13), while supplies last.

Additional military appreciation offerings for THE PLAYERS 2022 include a military appreciation day ceremony and concert on Tuesday, March 8, as well as a Patriots’ Outpost hospitality space. A full list of military appreciation activities and offerings will be shared with the community once plans are finalized.

Chip In For Charity - launches December 15: THE PLAYERS has reformatted its “Chip in For Youth” program and in the coming weeks will announce full details for the “Chip in For Charity” program that launches on December 15 and will encourage the community to purchase tickets to THE PLAYERS to support local nonprofits that fall within one of THE PLAYERS’ charitable pillars: youth services, education, character development, health, wellness and sports and military support. Participating organizations will receive $40 from every competition round ticket purchased in their name under the program (Thursday through Sunday), while supplies last. Registration for charities who wish to participate opens on December 1. Visit www.theplayerschipinforcharity.com for more information.

Birdies for Charity - launches December 15: The Birdies for Charity campaign will return for the 2022 PLAYERS. Charities can earn unlimited funds by participating in Birdies for Charity, and they also are eligible to receive additional funds from a bonus pool. More details are available at http://birdiesforcharity.playerschampionship.com/.

Parking:

Parking passes are not included in any ticket purchases. A separate parking pass is required each day of tournament week, Tuesday through Sunday, and must be purchased online in advance via THEPLAYERS.com/parking. Tuesday and Wednesday parking will be $15 per day, plus tax; Thursday through Sunday is $40 per day, plus tax. Parking will not be sold on-site and all parking passes will be digital. Rideshare is also available and will drop off and pick up at the Couples entry off ATP Boulevard, a short walk from the 15th hole.

Hospitality options: Fans interested in upgraded experiences should visit www.THEPLAYERS.com/hospitality for more information. New in 2022 are the Greenside Seats, which overlook 17 green and 18 tee, and The Deck, which offers views of the 16th and 18th holes.