“Camaraderie, Community, Charity” - THE PLAYERS Championship launches new volunteer registration on November 3

Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida – On Wednesday, November 3, THE PLAYERS Championship will begin accepting applications for new volunteers interested in joining the team of nearly 2,000 volunteers who support all facets of the PGA TOUR’s flagship event. THE PLAYERS 2022 is March 8-13, and the link for volunteer registration is THEPLAYERSVolunteers.com.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of THE PLAYERS Championship,” said Matt Welch, 2022 tournament chairman. “Volunteering at THE PLAYERS is about so much more than supporting a golf tournament – you’re joining a global family of selfless, dedicated people who are passionate about serving and supporting our northeast Florida community. I’m so excited to meet and work with our new volunteers this year as we strive to make the 2022 championship our best yet.”

Volunteers at THE PLAYERS work side by side with the tournament team to assist with all aspects of the championship, from scoring and concessions to guest services, operations, parking and tracking ShotLink data. In addition to the critical roles volunteers play in ensuring the championship’s operational success, they are a driving force in enabling THE PLAYERS to positively impact hundreds of charitable organizations in the five-county area throughout the year.

“People do not realize the major charitable impact this tournament has for our local area,” said Steve Nix, who has been a volunteer at THE PLAYERS for nearly 20 years. “It is crazy to think what impacts we all have on making this the most successful event on the PGA TOUR.”

“Volunteering at THE PLAYERS is a win, win, win,” said Brian Nedrich, a PLAYERS volunteer for more than 10 years. “You will meet new people who are local to Jacksonville or from states and countries all over the world. Your donation of time ends up helping local charities.”

Fast Facts:

Application link: Go to THEPLAYERSVolunteers.com to register. The uniform and credential package is $99.

There are 5 volunteer divisions and over 40 different committees to choose from: https://www.theplayers.com/volunteer/volunteer-info/committee-descriptions.html

Volunteers are required to work a minimum of three (3) shifts; one (1) shift must occur during a competition round (Thursday, March 10-Sunday, March 13).

FAQs:

Are there age requirements in order to be a volunteer? Yes, there are age requirements for certain committees. Practice Grounds runners must be no younger than 10 years old and no older than 13 years old as of Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Standard bearers must be no younger than 14 and no older than 18 as of Monday, March 7, 2022.

How do I find out more information about each committee? Visit https://www.theplayers.com/volunteer/volunteer-info/committee-descriptions.html to view committee descriptions and determine which committee best fits your interests and skill sets.

How long can I be expected to work each day? Shift times vary based on committee. On average, each shift lasts between 4-6 hours.

What are some other notable perks of being a volunteer?

Discounted food and beverage in Darlene’s Diner (Volunteer Dining) ​and on-course concession stands

30% Merchandise discount in the PGA TOUR Fan Shop ​

Volunteer Party​

24+ hours worked – Merchandise and Dining Discounts​

36+ hours worked – Discounted Stadium Course and Dye’s Valley rounds​

Which volunteer positions give you inside the ropes access? Competition support committees (location-based operators, spotters and walking scorers)

Testimonials:



“Give it a try! There are so many different committees to choose from, but the best part are the volunteers you meet and experiences along the way. This is a great community of people who love the game of golf and want to support this community. You will not regret it.” – Max McKay, 6-year volunteer

"It doesn’t matter what committee you are assigned to, whether you are a volunteer, leadership, or a member of the TOUR staff, everyone rolls up their sleeves and pitches in to get the job done. We take pride in being able to showcase our tournament to the players and spectators.” – Mary Sullivan, 20-year volunteer

“I love the people! I have met great friends and colleagues through volunteering. I appreciate and value the community commitment and love being a part of making a big difference in our community.” – Laura Renstrom, 11-year volunteer