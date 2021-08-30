THE PLAYERS Championship launches 2021 Red Coat Grants program

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – From September 1 to October 15, THE PLAYERS Championship will accept applications for its Red Coat Grants, a program that awards funding to local nonprofit organizations who lead programs and initiatives focused on improving the quality of life for Northeast Florida’s residents. Grant awards for the 2021 program will range from $2,000 to $12,500.

The Red Coats is a committee of past tournament chairpersons who served on THE PLAYERS’ volunteer leadership team and oversaw the entire volunteer team and program. Each year, nearly 2,000 volunteers support all facets of the championship. The Red Coats are responsible for leading all volunteer divisions and committees, working closely with the tournament team on a year-round basis to prepare and deliver a successful championship.

“The entire team of past volunteer chairpersons always looks forward to distributing these grant awards,” said Murray Beard, Chairman of the 2000 PLAYERS Championship and Captain of the Red Coats. “Being able to positively impact lives in our hometown is a core part of why we all chose to volunteer at THE PLAYERS. It’s about being a part of something bigger than yourself and making a difference in our hometown. We are eager to review the applications and learn more about how we can support the needs of our community.”

“The Red Coat Grants program is central to THE PLAYERS Championship’s mission to be year-round stewards in our community,” said Jared Rice, Executive Director of THE PLAYERS. “Our Red Coats are not only dedicated volunteers and ambassadors of this championship, but they are also active civic and corporate leaders in Northeast Florida who have tremendous pride and passion for this region and an unwavering commitment to help strengthen this championship’s charitable impact each year.”

THE PLAYERS 2022 will be held March 8-13. Registration for returning volunteers begins on September 15, and registration for new volunteers begins on November 3. More information about the volunteer experience can be found at THEPLAYERS.com/volunteer. More information about THE PLAYERS’ charitable efforts can be found at THEPLAYERS.com/charity.

Fast facts about the 2021 Red Coat grant program: