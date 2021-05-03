  • Golf returns to Edward Waters College, with $50,000 donation from THE PLAYERS

    Women’s Program will relaunch in 2022

    JACKSONVILLE, FL - MAY 03: THE PLAYERS presentation of a $50,000 donation to help reinstate the women’s golf program at Edward Waters College on May 3, 2021, at Edward Waters College in downtown Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
