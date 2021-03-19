Match4Military Raises $139,020 For Northeast Florida Organizations

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - Last week, THE PLAYERS Championship and the entire community joined forces to generate support for northeast Florida nonprofit organizations who serve military members, veterans and their families. For more than a decade, THE PLAYERS has kicked off tournament week with a Military Appreciation ceremony and concert, which includes a charitable contribution to a nonprofit organization chosen by the concert artist. In light of the reduced capacity and health and safety protocols, THE PLAYERS developed the #Match4Military campaign to demonstrate a shared commitment to area military. Thanks to support from the entire community and amplification from media partners, #Match4Military raised a total of $139,020.
“We are so grateful to the entire community for joining forces with us for our #Match4Military campaign,” said Jared Rice, Executive Director of THE PLAYERS. “Military appreciation is such a key part of our championship’s identity, and this campaign afforded us the opportunity to demonstrate our continued support of local service members and their families.”
A Special Tradition at THE PLAYERS
