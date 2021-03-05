THE 2021 PLAYERS Championship: Field List

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
THE PLAYERS Championship announced today the field for the 2021 event, which returns to THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass next week, March 9-14.
The 154-player field features representation from 25 countries and territories. In February, the PGA TOUR Policy Board, in consultation with the PGA TOUR Player Advisory Council, amended the eligibility for THE PLAYERS Championship to include the Top 125 Finishers from the 2019-20 FedExCup Points List, which resulted in the field increase from 144 to 154. Other notes on the field include:
Players have until 30 minutes after play today at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard to commit. In addition, if not otherwise exempt, the winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard will qualify for THE PLAYERS Championship.
THE PLAYERS Championship field list as of Friday, March 5 at 5:00 p.m. ET:
