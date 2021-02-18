THE PLAYERS Championship announces the return of Every Shot Live

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – THE PLAYERS Championship announced today the return of Every Shot Live for the 2021 event, showcasing more than 32,000 live golf shots over 72 holes from a field of 144 players. All of the coverage will be available to PGA TOUR LIVE subscribers on NBC Sports Gold, with opening-round play free to everyone for the first time.

In addition, for 2019-20 ticket purchasers of THE PLAYERS, the PGA TOUR has worked with its partners to offer a one-week trial of PGA TOUR LIVE so that fans who would have otherwise been able to attend the event can follow all the action throughout the duration of the week. Past ticket purchasers who qualify for the free one-week trial of PGA TOUR LIVE will be notified via email on Monday, March 8, with directions on how to sign up.

PGA TOUR Entertainment and NBC Sports Group will accomplish the monumental task by utilizing nearly 120 cameras positioned throughout THE PLAYERS Stadium Course, with each group having its own dedicated stream. Every Shot Live debuted at THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, but only one round of play was contested as the tournament was canceled due to the onset of COVID-19.

“THE PLAYERS has developed a tradition of innovation where we’ve been able to deliver new technology to golf, and we are excited to welcome Every Shot Live back for the 2021 event,” said Executive Director Jared Rice. “With a limited footprint of fans onsite this year, we want to ensure those closest to this event – our friends and neighbors here in Northeast Florida – feel engaged with us. We know the impact of Every Shot Live as well as the various opportunities our partners are offering throughout this community will allow for everyone to feel as though they are part of the action taking place onsite.”

THE PLAYERS also unveiled new fan engagement opportunities for the Northeast Florida community with the 2021 event hosting a limited number of ticketed spectators onsite given the current COVID-19 climate. THE PLAYERS, which sold out earlier this week, returns to TPC Sawgrass the week of March 8-14.

In addition to Every Shot Live, THE PLAYERS will partner with area restaurants and golf courses to bring the tournament to the community in the spirit of providing PGA TOUR golf for those unable to attend.

ABBQ, Hoptinger (Five Points and Jacksonville Beach locations), Margaritaville Beach Hotel and V Pizza (Palm Valley location) will feature weeklong promotions in conjunction with the 2021 event. The restaurants will feature nightly food and drink specials as well as opportunities for fans to win PLAYERS Championship merchandise.

Area golf courses have signed up to enhance THE PLAYERS fan experience in 2021, with Blue Sky Golf Club, Eagle Harbor Golf Club, The Yards, Windsor Parke Golf Club and Deercreek Country Club offering various contests, PLAYERS takeovers, PLAYERS Days at the course and merchandise giveaways.

Participating restaurants and golf courses will operate according to local health and safety protocols to ensure the well-being of fans throughout the Northeast Florida community.

Ahead of the tournament week activities for fans onsite and engaging from home, THE PLAYERS will open its PGA TOUR Fan Shop the weekend of Friday, March 5 through Sunday, March 7, within the Welcome Experience (Nicklaus Entry) as in years past.

From the historic competition to an iconic golf course with an unparalleled fan experience, THE PLAYERS is uncompromising in its pursuit to deliver the best. The 144-player field represents the strongest collection of players assembled each season, competing on Pete Dye’s masterpiece, THE PLAYERS Stadium Course, that favors no single style of play and demands excellence in every facet of the game.

THE PLAYERS also was the first tournament conceived with the fan as its focal point. From the original design incorporating viewing mounds, to embracing change to deliver the best experience in the modern game, THE PLAYERS provides the highest expression of hospitality and entertainment.

For a full list of area restaurants and golf courses participating in fan engagement opportunities with THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, as well as specific times to visit the PGA TOUR Fan Shop, please visit THEPLAYERS.com.