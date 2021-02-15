Tickets to THE PLAYERS Championship on sale starting February 16

In response to health and safety protocols, on-site capacity will be reduced

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – On Tuesday, February 16 at 10 a.m. ET, tickets to THE PLAYERS Championship 2021 will go on sale to the general public. THE PLAYERS returns to TPC Sawgrass the week of March 9-14, with a reduced fan footprint to ensure that the health and safety of all attendees remains the number one priority.

“We are looking forward to a great week of golf for a limited number of fans at THE PLAYERS Championship,” said Executive Director Jared Rice. “Our team and organization have put a tremendous amount of thought, effort and creativity into producing a championship that will continue to engage our entire Northeast Florida community and generate charitable and economic impact. As we have seen across the entire PGA TOUR landscape, the health and safety of everyone involved will remain our top priority in 2021. With that as a backdrop, we ask for our fans onsite to simply do their part to ensure a safe event for themselves and others in the community.”

All tickets to THE PLAYERS 2021 will be mobile and must be purchased via THEPLAYERS.COM/tickets. Each guest will be allowed to purchase up to two tickets per day, per account, while supplies last.

Daily ticket prices are as follows (prices below do not include taxes):

Tuesday - $25

Wednesday - $25

Thursday - $70

Friday - $80

Saturday - $80

Sunday - $70

Hospitality options: Fans interested in upgraded experiences should visit THEPLAYERS.com/hospitality for more information.

Youth Days presented by Nemours Children’s Health System: Up to two (2) youth, ages 15 and under, will be admitted free with a ticketed adult on Tuesday and Wednesday only.

Military tickets: In support of heightened military restrictions limiting large gatherings and adherence to comprehensive health and safety protocols, this year’s tournament will not include a Military Appreciation ceremony, concert, nor hospitality venue that traditionally hosts thousands of military members and their families. However, THE PLAYERS maintains its commitment to welcoming Northeast Florida military members.

Complimentary admission will be provided to active duty, retired, reserve, and National Guard members, and one dependent, on Tuesday, March 9, and Wednesday, March 10, while supplies last. Valid identification and credentials are required. Veterans with valid identification can purchase discounted tickets on Tuesday, March 9 and Wednesday, March 10, while supplies last (limited to two tickets per veteran per day). Tickets for Thursday through Sunday must be purchased via THEPLAYERS.com/tickets.

To receive and redeem vouchers for tickets on Tuesday and/or Wednesday (while supplies last), military members and veterans must follow these steps:

Visit THEPLAYERS.com/tickets and go to the “Military” dropdown icon to access the verification system. Upon verification, a voucher will be issued for each day (Tuesday and/or Wednesday). The voucher must be printed and redeemed at an off-site Will Call location that has a new address in 2021: 13000 Sawgrass Village Circle / Building 1 / Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082.

Please note that no vouchers will be redeemed at on-site entry gates.

New Will Call Location:

Sawgrass Village Building 1

13000 Sawgrass Village Circle Building 1

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

Parking

Parking passes are not included in any ticket purchases. A separate parking pass is required each day of tournament week, Tuesday through Sunday, and must be purchased online in advance via THEPLAYERS.com/parking. Tuesday and Wednesday parking will be $15 per day, plus tax; Thursday through Sunday is $40 per day, plus tax. Parking will not be sold on-site. New in 2021, all parking passes will be digital. “Four or more for free” parking vouchers will not be available. Rideshare is available and will drop off and pick up at the Couples entry off ATP Boulevard, a short walk from the 15th hole.

Health and Safety

THE PLAYERS Championship’s priority is the health and safety of all attendees. As such, guests will be expected to comply with the health and safety protocols outlined at PGATOUR.com/knowbeforeyougo. Key protocols include:

Follow the 3 Ws: Wear a Mask, Wash Your Hands, Watch Your Distance.

Masks are required at all times (indoors and outdoors). Masks will be offered to those guests who forget to bring one.

Social distancing must be practiced at all times.

No food or drink can be consumed within 10 feet of the rope line.

Upon arrival, guests will be required to social distance and complete a health questionnaire.

The ticket-scanning and payment processes will be digital and contactless throughout tournament property.

It is essential that ticketed spectators do their part to protect themselves and everyone else at THE PLAYERS. Tournament staff and volunteers will assist spectators with questions and protocols on site.

