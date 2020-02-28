It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
February 28, 2020 (10 days to go)
THE PLAYERS Championship hot sheet offers a quick guide to everything you need to know about the
PGA TOUR’s flagship event contested at THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, March 10-15, 2020. Morgan Stanley, Grant Thornton and Optum® are the exclusive Proud Partners of THE PLAYERS.
“Very proud, very honored to be able to call myself a PLAYERS champion,” Rory McIlroy said after his win at the 2019 PLAYERS. “It's the toughest tournament to win. The deepest field in the world on one of the most iconic golf courses in the world.”
McIlroy’s victory at THE PLAYERS was just the beginning of one of the most memorable seasons of his career. He won the RBC Canadian Open in June and then captured the FedExCup at the TOUR Championship, becoming the first player in history to win THE PLAYERS and the FedExCup in the same season. McIlroy finished the PGA TOUR’s Season of Championships exactly how he started it – with a trophy in his hands – and was later named PGA TOUR Player of the Year.
Here’s a look at some of the most notable stats from Rory’s victory at THE PLAYERS:
NEW in 2020, tickets to THE PLAYERS are mobile-only and day-specific. Follow these steps to purchase.
All on-site parking Tuesday-Sunday requires a parking pass and MUST BE PURCHASED IN ADVANCE; there will be no on-site sales. If the ALL CAPS text wasn’t enough to motivate you to purchase your pass, we are anticipating the parking lots to be sold out soon, so don’t wait any longer! CLICK HERE to purchase your parking pass.
As in years past, THE PLAYERS will offer fans free parking passes if they carpool with four or more people. These passes are limited and must be downloaded in advance. Note- Friday and Saturday’s “Four or More” passes are already no longer available!
For all you Uber enthusiasts, there will still be a dedicated rideshare drop off and pick up area located at the Couples Entry off of ATP Boulevard.
Visit THEPLAYERS.com/parking for more information.
I bet you were hoping for “Something Just Like This.” For the first time in tournament history, a pop/EDM artist will perform at the Military Appreciation Ceremony and Concert – Grammy-Award winning artist The Chainsmokers will take the stage on Tuesday, March 10. It all goes down on the world-famous island green 17th hole shortly after 5 pm.
So “Don’t Let Me Down” and make sure to arrive to the tournament by early afternoon to make the most of your day on-site before the military ceremony starts. Tuesday tickets to THE PLAYERS cost just $45 plus tax and include access to The Chainsmokers concert. The “Closer” the day gets, the more likely we are to sellout.
Military tickets:
Military Hospitality: Throughout tournament week, all active duty, Reserve military members, military retirees, veterans and their dependents will have access to the Birdies for the Brave ® Patriots’ Outpost, a hospitality tent reserved exclusively for the military which offers complimentary food, beverages and activities.
Other Military initiatives: See the Schedule of Events attached to this hot sheet.
THE PLAYERS allows kids 15 and under to attend the tournament FREE OF CHARGE when accompanied by a ticketed adult. And for families looking to save even more money, be sure to purchase the Family Plan ticket package (available only through March 1).
Here are other good things you need to know:
The PGA TOUR Fan Shop will be open to the community the weekend before the tournament, giving you the chance to stock up on the incredible collection of merchandise this year – including North Florida inspired apparel and headwear, an exclusive Vineyard Vines t-shirt featuring the Island Green 17th Hole and expanded pet products, just to name a few.
MARK YOUR CALENDARS for Saturday March 7, and Sunday March 8, from 10am-4pm, to stock up on your PLAYERS merch! No ticket is required, and there will be FREE parking in the general lot off CR 210.
Click here for photos of this year’s epic merch collection.
All part-time and full-time undergraduate and graduate students can now pay off their loans earlier, thanks to THE PLAYERS’ ticket offer for college students.
Undergraduate and postgraduate students with a valid student I.D. can purchase a $55 Daily Stadium Pass (plus applicable taxes), Thursday through Sunday, March 12-15. To purchase a ticket, students should visit THEPLAYERS.com/tickets and then click on “College Student Offer.
For the first time EVER in golf, every shot by every player will be live-streamed during all four rounds of THE PLAYERS this year. In total, 120 cameras will be placed throughout the Stadium Course to live stream more than 32,000 shots on PGA TOUR LIVE via NBC Sports Gold.
In an effort to make your on-site fan experiences as easy, fun and memorable as possible, our team created “Bucket Lists” based on your personal interests. Each bucket list details the top things you need to do while you’re here. Don’t forget to tag @THEPLAYERSChamp along the way!
Click here to see the full schedule of events.
