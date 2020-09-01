  • First Tee golfers get their ‘defining moment’ on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - AUGUST 15: The First Tee of North Florida participants tee it up on Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass for the first time, with PGA TOUR employees as their caddies, on August 15, 2020 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - AUGUST 15: The First Tee of North Florida participants tee it up on Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass for the first time, with PGA TOUR employees as their caddies, on August 15, 2020 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
×
Loading...