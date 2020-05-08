THE PLAYERS Welcomes a Sailor Home

“He’ll turn around and look at the kids, and the kids always turn around and look back at him. It always tears my heart apart. It’s their last look before they walk away from each other.”

Marcia Hartwick has been married to U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Jason Hartwick for 20 years and has seen this moment play out every time Jason leaves on one of his deployments.

When Jason walked away from Marcia and their four kids in April of 2019 for what would be Jason’s longest deployment yet, the family all agreed they wouldn’t look back this time.

“They still did,” Marcia recalls. “It really just gets me.”

The Hartwick family’s journey – like so many military families in their shoes— has been anything but easy, anything but predictable.

“Crazy.”

That’s how each of the Hartwick kids describe their family’s day-to-day life. Between chores, homework, after-school activities, breakfast and dinner, there’s no such thing as a dull moment.

However, each kid is quick to say that life in their household is equally fun….and even more so when dad’s there – not via spotty Skype calls from thousands of miles away, but home, in person, hanging out, going to the movies and cracking jokes.

“He does dad jokes a lot,” says 13-year-old Alycin, “but it’s funny.”

In fact, it was one of Jason’s “cheesy,” romantic jokes that ultimately won Marcia over 20 years ago: “Let’s act like Tom and cruise out of here,” Marcia recalls with a smile.