Protocols at THE PLAYERS to promote the health and safety of fans and constituents

THE PLAYERS has established protocols to promote the health and safety of our fans and constituents who will be on site next week, including the installation of additional hand-sanitizing stations at all restroom locations, along with 30 additional stations with 4 dispensers on each station for a total of 120 hand sanitizers dispensers. The gel included in these dispensers are at the CDC standard of 60% Ethyl Alcohol. These stations will be positioned in high-traffic fan zones and in the volunteer headquarters and the provision of sanitizing wipes in all hospitality locations. Fans will also be permitted to bring hand sanitizer into the tournament. The championship is also ensuring thorough cleaning practices with disinfectant in restrooms, food-vending areas and hospitality venues each night, and reinforcing with staff and volunteers to be extra vigilant with regards to personal hygiene (hand washing with soap and water 20 seconds or more, covering your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, etc.).

Furthermore, fans should be aware that – out of an overabundance of caution – some players may decline to sign autographs next week at THE PLAYERS. This is out of respect for the health and well-being of all involved, and the PGA TOUR and its players greatly appreciate your understanding.

We encourage our fans to stay informed on the developments of the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 through official sources such as CDC, follow the suggestions and warnings made by these sources and refrain from attending the tournament if you are ill. We will provide further updates as new information becomes available.

Is the TOUR considering cancelling THE PLAYERS? If not, what could change that might cause the tournament to be cancelled?

We have been and are continuing to monitor the situation closely through updates from the Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization and local health administrations. Based upon their current recommendations on how to plan for mass gatherings, we are proceeding as scheduled for THE PLAYERS next week. We will continue to review the available information with authorities and take appropriate action as advised.

Are you giving refunds for people who don’t want to attend now?

Please know we have taken additional measures to promote the health and safety of all participants and fans at the tournament. We anticipate another great tournament, with competition amongst the best players in the world. Therefore, at this time, consistent with our ticket policy, we will not be issuing refunds for those who have decided not to attend the tournament for any reason.

What happens if a fan is feeling sick once they get to THE PLAYERS?

We have medical personnel on-site at THE PLAYERS. The onsite medical personnel are trained to identify symptoms and would follow protocol for COVID-19 as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Florida Department of Health and St. Johns County. This could include quarantine and transfer to an appropriate medical facility. We encourage our fans to stay informed on the developments of the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 through official sources such as CDC and refrain from attending the tournament if you are ill. We will provide further updates as new information becomes available.

Are the players being tested? Do we know where the players and caddies and media have traveled before coming here?

We have communicated to players that they should not travel if they are experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19 and consult with their physician. While we have evaluated the recent travel of our players, that is just one indicator for concern, which is why we, along with government health agencies, are encouraging people who are at risk to follow the recommendations outlined by the CDC and their physician.

Will fans’ interaction with players be limited?

Not as a matter of policy; however, fans should be aware that – out of an overabundance of caution – some players may decline to sign autographs. This is out of respect for the health and well-being of all involved, and the PGA TOUR and its players greatly appreciate your understanding.

Bringing liquids into a tournament is usually prohibited. Will my hand sanitizer be confiscated?

Fans will be permitted to bring hand sanitizer into the tournament.

What other precautions and measures are being taken at THE PLAYERS?