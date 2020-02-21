Hot Sheet: 17 Days To THE PLAYERS Championship

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
THE PLAYERS Championship hot sheet offers a quick guide to everything you need to know about the PGA TOUR’s flagship event contested at THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, March 10-15, 2020. Morgan Stanley, Grant Thornton and Optum® are the exclusive Proud Partners of THE PLAYERS.
Fan favorites Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose are gearing up to return to TPC Sawgrass in less than 20 days to take on Pete Dye’s masterpiece and hopefully make history along the way. Hey, Rickie did it in 2015; can he join the elite club of two-time PLAYERS winners? Or will Rose become the first Englishman to hoist THE PLAYERS trophy? Rickie Fowler – 5-time PGA TOUR winner and 2015 PLAYERS Champion
Justin Rose – 10-time PGA TOUR Winner
Family? Foodies? Socialite? Golf Fanatic? Everything about THE PLAYERS was designed with you – our fans – in mind, from the stadium-style seating, to the outside-the-ropes experiences, the new venues and the food and beverage offerings each and every year. Check out THE PLAYERS Championship’s Bucket Lists – our top recommendations of things to do while you’re here.
Did you know? The PGA TOUR Fan Shop in THE PLAYERS Welcome Experience will feature: 30,000 hats 56,000 apparel items 17,000 t-shirts We weren’t kidding when we said, “there’s something for everyone.” A trip to THE PLAYERS isn’t complete without some exclusive gear, right?! The PGA TOUR’s merchandise team works year-round to procure the coolest and most unique designs in sports and entertainment. And our 2020 collection will not disappoint. New items this year include:
Media Members: click here for merch photos you can use! And be sure to MARK YOUR CALENDARS for Saturday March 7, and Sunday March 8, from 10am-4pm, to stock up on your PLAYERS merch before it sells out! The PGA TOUR Fan Shop will be open to the public – no ticket is required, and parking is free in the general lot off CR 210.
New in 2020, parking passes are now required Tuesday through Sunday. Tuesday & Wednesday parking costs $15 per day and Thursday- Sunday costs $40 per day. All parking passes are day specific and must be purchased in advance via THEPLAYERS.com/parking. Parking will not be sold on-site. As in years past, THE PLAYERS will offer fans free parking passes if they carpool with four or more people. These passes are limited and must be downloaded in advance. For all you Uber enthusiasts, there will still be a dedicated rideshare drop off and pick up area located at the Couples Entry off of ATP Boulevard.
