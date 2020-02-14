Hot Sheet: 24 Days To THE PLAYERS Championship

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
THE PLAYERS Championship hot sheet offers a quick guide to everything you need to know about the PGA TOUR’s flagship event contested at THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, March 10-15, 2020. Morgan Stanley, Grant Thornton and Optum® are the exclusive Proud Partners of THE PLAYERS.
When they’re not hitting the gym or comparing six packs with fellow TOUR pros, golf’s unofficial power duo – Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson—are getting ready to take on the Stadium Course in just 24 short days. The two have a combined 27 PGA TOUR wins between them, but neither has hoisted THE PLAYERS trophy. Perhaps that will change this year…
Dustin Johnson – 20-time PGA TOUR Winner
Brooks Koepka –7-time PGA TOUR winner
Did you know? Koepka was a four-time All-American at Florida State University. FSU students, Ponte Vedra is just a short drive from Tally. Come cheer on one of your fellow ’Noles and take advantage of our college student ticket offer at THEPLAYERS.com
Miles of front row seats.
Fist bumps and autographs from their favorite players.
Memories that last a lifetime.
In what can easily be considered the best youth policy in professional sports, THE PLAYERS allows kids 15 and under to attend the tournament FREE OF CHARGE when accompanied by a ticketed adult. And for families looking to save even more money, be sure to purchase the Family Plan ticket package (available only through March 1).
It’s easy to attend THE PLAYERS as a family, don’t worry. Here are other good things you need to know:
Strollers: Strollers, small diaper bags, plastic baby bottles, and other essential baby supplies are permitted. The infant must be with the carrier. Items are subject to search.
Every college student loves a good discount, right? All part-time and full-time undergraduate and graduate students can now pay off their loans earlier, thanks to THE PLAYERS’ ticket offer for college students.
Undergraduate and postgraduate students with a valid student I.D. can purchase a $55 Daily Stadium Pass (plus applicable taxes), Thursday through Sunday, March 12-15. To purchase a ticket, students should visit THEPLAYERS.com/tickets and then click on “College Student Offer.”
New in 2020, parking passes are now required Tuesday through Sunday. Tuesday & Wednesday parking costs $15 per day and Thursday- Sunday costs $40 per day.
All parking passes are day specific and must be purchased in advance via THEPLAYERS.com/parking. Parking will not be sold on-site.
As in years past, THE PLAYERS will offer fans free parking passes if they carpool with four or more people. These passes are limited and must be downloaded in advance.
For all you Uber enthusiasts, there will still be a dedicated rideshare drop off and pick up area located at the Couples Entry off of ATP Boulevard.
*Parking will sell out in 2020!
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
Web.com is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Web.com Tour logo with permission.