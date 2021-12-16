MORE THAN GOLF

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
THE PLAYERS Championship: 2022 Military Appreciation
Military Appreciation Day
Tuesday, March 8, 2022 | TPC Sawgrass
4:30 p.m., 17th hole, immediately followed by concert.
A Special Tradition at THE PLAYERS
All active duty, retired, reserve and National Guard members verified through the military identification system* and one dependent are provided access to complimentary tickets on Tuesday, March 8, and Wednesday, March 9, as well as one competition day during Thursday, March 10 through Sunday, March 13.
Veterans verified through the military identification system* and one dependent are provided access to discounted tickets on Tuesday, March 8 and Wednesday, March 9, as well as one competition day during Thursday, March 10 through Sunday, March 13.
The Patriots’ Outpost returns in 2022 as an open-air venue next to the 16th tee box for military members, veterans, and accompanied dependents to enjoy unobstructed views of the tournamentand complimentary snacks and drinks.
Visit THEPLAYERS.com/tickets to complete verification and receive mobile tickets, while supplies last.
On Tuesday, March 8, active duty, retired, reserve and National Guard members will receive a 20% discount in the PGA TOUR Fan Shop in the Welcome Experience as well as the pop-up merchandise location in Sawgrass Square (must have valid military I.D.).
