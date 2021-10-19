Greenside Seats

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Located on the world-famous 17th Island Hole. Inclusive of liquor, beer, wine, seltzer, soda and bottle water. Complimentary hors d'oeuvres and light snacks.
© 1995-2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.